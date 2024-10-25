Published 07:30 IST, October 25th 2024
KK Google Doodle: Can You Name The Film In Which He Debuted As Playback Singer? Hint: It Stars Tabu
KK Google Doodle: On October 25, Google shared an animated picture of KK. Interestingly, the day marked the release of Maachis, in which he debuted as a singer.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Google Doodle dedicated to Bollywood playback singer KK | Image: Google
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
07:30 IST, October 25th 2024