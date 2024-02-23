Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 10:02 IST
Korean Media Slammed For Whitewashing Zendaya's Photos Amid Dune 2 Promotions
Korean media receives backlash after netizens noticed Zendaya's complexion had been lightened out in several photos from Dune 2 promotion event.
The Dune 2 cast is currently in Seoul, South Korea for the press tour of the movie. The cast was greeted with excitement as they traveled overseas to engage with fans and promote their upcoming film. However, the excitement soon turned into backlash for Korean fans after netizens noticed something strange in Zendaya’s photos. Let’s find out what this was about.
Korean media slammed for whitewashing Zendaya’s photos
Even though Zendaya was greeted with a lot of love and warmth, fans were taken aback when they noticed Zendaya's complexion had been lightened out in several photos from the promotion event. “Now Korea my good sis is already lightskin why y'all out here whitewashing her. She still looks cute tho I'm living for Zendaya aegyo,” wrote an X user. Another person wrote, “The Korean media whitewashing ZENDAYA!! They will whitewash anyone and everyone…”
“ZENDAYA NOT ESCAPING THE WHITEWASHING????????”, mentioned another user.
More about Dune 2
During the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, Dune was the top winner of the night with six Oscar Awards. Now following two years of eager anticipation, the Denis Villeneuve directorial is set to come back with its much-anticipated sequel. The makers have revealed the characters with breathtaking glimpses. The release date of the film is being said to be March 15. The second installment of Dune comes nearly three years following the widely praised first installment, which held audiences captive and claimed the spotlight at the 2022 Oscars.
The recent release of a motion poster for Dune: Part Two unveils familiar faces and introduces Souheila Yacoub as a new addition. Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson return, adding excitement to the sequel.
