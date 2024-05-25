Advertisement

Everyone is aware of Travis Scott and Tyga's possible dislike for each other, highlighted by the fact that they have both been romantically involved with the same woman in the past. Prior to Travis fathering two children with Kylie Jenner, Tyga was also in a long relationship with her. The duo recently attended an event in Cannes where they got into a fistfight. Travis reportedly fought with Alexander AE Edwards, who is a friend of Tyga. The situation escalated to the point where 808 Mafia producer Southside and Tyga also ended up joining in the fight.

Travis Scott-Tyga get into a physical fight

TMZ reported that the altercation began when Travis and Tyga were both onstage near the DJ booth as the host, Richie, took the microphone to acknowledge Tyga, AE, and Travis. Moreover, the report also mentioned that Travis was angry about being grouped with Tyga, leading him to grab the microphone from Richie, which caused a reaction from AE, a member of Tyga's entourage.

A witness at the event told US Weekly, “AE started talking back to Travis. There was a big group of all their friends on stage as well. Travis walked off the stage and came back with Southside, who started yelling at AE. Travis tried to push AE off the stage and then all three were shoving each other. AE got a hold of Travis and threw him off the stage.”

Travis Scott and Tyga spotted getting into a physical altercation at Cannes. pic.twitter.com/Bsn0kGI4ej — Pop Crave (@PopCrave)

Despite the chaos, no one from either party sustained major injuries and security intervened to end the altercation, allowing Travis and Southside to return to their vehicles. Tyga, on the other hand, stayed at Richie's party until the early hours despite being reprimanded for bringing violence to his event.

Travis Scott and Tyga’s personal dynamics

Travis and Tyga have a long history together, beyond their careers in music, they both have a personal connection as they were previously involved with Kylie Jenner. Tyga and Jenner ended their relationship in April 2017 following almost three years of dating.

Kylie and Travis have two children together, named Stormi and Aire. They had a turbulent four-year on-and-off relationship ending in an early 2023 breakup.