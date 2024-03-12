×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

Lady Gaga Slams Transphobic Comments After Photoshoot With Dylan Mulvaney: This Is Hatred

Lady Gaga, in her recent social media post, called out haters who made transphobic comments after Women's Day photoshoot with trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Lady Gaga
file photo | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
American pop sensation Lady Gaga has responded to  transphobic comments she received following her photoshoot with trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney. These comments came in after an International Women’s Day post she was featured in last week with Dylan. It included several images and a video of Mulvaney and Lady Gaga with a message that said, “Happy international women’s day.” Lady Gaga has now responded to all the negative remarks. 

Lady Gaga calls out hatred over Dylan Mulvaney’s Women’s day post 

Taking to her official social media handle, Lady Gaga wrote, “It’s appalling to me that a post about National [sic] Women’s Day by Dylan Mulvaney and me would be met with such vitriol and hatred.” She further mentioned, “When I see a newspaper reporting on hatred but calling it ‘backlash’ I feel it is important to clarify that hatred is hatred, and this kind of hatred is violence. ‘Backlash’ would imply that people who love or respect Dylan and me didn’t like something we did. This is not backlash. This is hatred.”

The Bad Romance singer shared that she feels “very protective” not just toward Mulvaney but also toward the trans community as a whole. She further clarified that she’s not intending to speak for the trans community as a cis woman. Mulvaney acknowledged Gaga’s support in the comments, writing, “You mean the world to me. Love ya.”

Lady Gaga on being an ‘insecure’ teenager 

Lady Gaga earlier revealed that she was not always as confident as a teenager and explained how exploring with beauty has become a "healing practice" for her. In an old interview, she said, “It has been a healing practice for me since I was really young. I was incredibly insecure when I was a teenager, and when I graduated high school and went off on my own, I discovered that makeup had the power to transform who I was.” She further explained that as soon as others start worrying about what others want to see them look like is when a "complicated relationship" with beauty can begin as he urged them to "trust their instincts" and be themselves.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

