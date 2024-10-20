sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:14 IST, October 20th 2024

Liam Payne's Death: Zayn Malik Postpones US Tour Post 'Heartbreaking Loss' Of One Direction Bandmate

Zayn Malik has announced the postponement of the US leg of his Stairway to the Sky tour following the death of Liam Payne. Malik took to his Instagram stories and shared an update.

Reported by: Asian News International
Zayn Malik and Liam Paye were band members in One Direction
Zayn Malik and Liam Paye were band members in One Direction | Image: Instagram
