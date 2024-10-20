Published 07:14 IST, October 20th 2024
Liam Payne's Death: Zayn Malik Postpones US Tour Post 'Heartbreaking Loss' Of One Direction Bandmate
Zayn Malik has announced the postponement of the US leg of his Stairway to the Sky tour following the death of Liam Payne. Malik took to his Instagram stories and shared an update.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Zayn Malik and Liam Paye were band members in One Direction | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
07:14 IST, October 20th 2024