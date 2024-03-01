English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated February 29th, 2024 at 23:09 IST

Mamitha Baiju Takes A U-turn After Claiming Director Bala Used To Beat Her: He Has Always Been Kind

A day after claiming director Bala used to beat her, actress Mamitha Baiju has taken a U-turn with a long clarification on her Instagram stories.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bala, mamitha baiju
Bala, mamitha baiju | Image:IMDb
A day after claiming director Bala used to beat her, actress Mamitha Baiju has taken a U-turn with a long clarification on her Instagram stories. Read what she has to say:-

There were reports that she opted out of Vanangaan because of mistreatment.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 23:09 IST

