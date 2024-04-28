Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee is still basking in the critical acclaim and success of his last release, Joram, which saw him essay the role of a father on the run with his infant daughter. The actor recently opened up about why it is important for parents to encourage their children to actively keep in touch with their roots, via their regional mother tongue. He shared his own daughter, Ava's example, in this regard.

Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee quips about his daughter's growing interest in Hindi



Manoj Bajpayee recently marked an appearance on Harsh Limbachiya and Bharti Singh's podcast. In conversation with the couple, the actor fondly spoke of his daughter Ava's growing interest in Hindi, motivated by her improving academic performance in the subject at school. The actor sighed in relief speaking about the same, quipping how without this progress, he was afraid she would only be well-versed in Taylor Swift songs.

Advertisement

He said, "Because my daughter is now getting good marks in Hindi and slowly her Hindi is improving. Because she wasn’t speaking Hindi in school and even if we don’t speak then there will be a problem. Phir toh woh Taylor Swift hi sunegi (Then she will only listen to Taylor Swift)."

Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee's PSA to parents



The anecdote about his daughter saw the actor jump into a broader discourse about parent's actively pushing their children to keep in touch with their regional languages. Stressing on how the effort essentially begins at home, he reflected how the languages will soon be lost if they are not actively made part of the day to day parlance in family life.

Advertisement

He said, "Punjabi or Gujarati, whatever you want to teach your kid, speak to them in those languages from the beginning. In Mumbai, kids will not learn their language unless you speak to them." The actor is currently simultaneously filming for his projects, Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, Bhaiyya Ji, Despatch and The Fable.