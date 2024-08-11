Published 20:13 IST, August 11th 2024
Meet Alicia Kaur, Model Whose Sizzling Chemistry With Sidharth Malhotra Set Internet Ablaze
A recent fashion show by Shantanu & Nikhil stirred controversy, thanks to a moment between Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and supermodel Alicia Kaur.
Alicia Kaur and Sidharth Malhotra at Shantanu and Nikhil's fashion show | Image: Varinder Chawla
