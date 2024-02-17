English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 13:06 IST

Meet Sara Ali Khan's Doppleganger Who Went Viral After Featuring With Her In Valentine's Day Video

Ishika Jaiwani, who has thousands of followers on Instagram, is Sara Ali Khan's replica. On her account, she posts photos and videos of her daily life.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sara Ali Khan with her doppleganger
Sara Ali Khan with her doppleganger | Image:Instagram
There are allegedly seven persons in the world with a similar appearance. Even though a lot of people don't believe this, it frequently happens that photos of celebrity lookalikes surfaces on the internet. In recent news, a few images of a girl who appears to be a lookalike of Sara Ali Khan have gone viral on social media. The girl not only looks like Sara, but she is also dressed similarly in multiple photos. Furthermore, Sara Ali Khan herself has had the opportunity to meet her twin.

Who is Ishika Jaiwani? 

Ishika Jaiwani, who has thousands of followers on Instagram, is Sara Ali Khan's exact replica. On her account, the girl posts photos and videos of herself traveling and living her life. She dances well and has an intriguing resemblance to Sara. The girl also had a few encounters with the actress and appears to be enjoying her time with Sara.

 

Ishika also posted photos of herself with Sara on her Instagram account. Wearing identical outfits, Sara and Ishika astounded the audience by appearing to be a "Xerox copy" of one another in this photo. Except for their dissimilar nose structures, they are strikingly similar. 

Advertisement

 

 

What’s next for Sara Ali Khan? 

Sara Ali Khan has a hectic year ahead. The actress has two major releases in her pipeline. Both her films Murder Mubarak and Ae Mere Watan will debut on OTT. On February 13, the makers unveiled the release date of Ae Mere Watan along with a teaser. 

 

Inspired by real-life events, the film, is directed by Kannan Iyer and is written by Darab Farooqui and Iyer. The film stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead and features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles alongside a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi. The film, whose motion poster was unveiled at the IFFI 2023, will soon make its OTT debut.

On World Radio Day, February 15, Prime Video announced the worldwide premiere of its original movie Ae Watan Mere Watan. The historical thriller drama will debut on the OTT platform on March 21. 

 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

