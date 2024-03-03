Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 12:50 IST
Megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth Arrive With Families For Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash
Rajinikanth arrived with his family to attend the grand pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on March 3, along with the Bachchan family.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Rajinikanth | Image:X
Rajinikanth arrived with his family to attend the grand pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on March 3. Today will mark the day 3 of the grand festivities in Jamnagar.
Published March 3rd, 2024 at 12:50 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Easy-To-Make Vegetarian Dinner Recipe IdeasWeb Stories16 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.