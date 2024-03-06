Advertisement

Mithun Chakraborty, who was admitted to the hospital on February 10 after suffering from an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain, was discharged on February 12. Weeks after going through the recovery process, the actor has now boarded a flight with his son Mimoh and daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma on Wednesday, March 8. Mithun seemed to be going on a vacation with his family after suffering a stroke.

Mithun Chakraborty spends quality time with family

Madalsa shared a photo with her husband Mimoh and Mithun on her Instagram handle, which featured the three of them sitting inside a plane. In the caption, the Anupamaa actress used an aeroplane emoji and added hashtags such as 'Love' and 'Familia'. The Disco Dancer star was sporting black sunglasses, a black cap, a shawl and a half-worn mask.

Mithun Chakraborty suffers a stroke

Mithun was admitted to a private hospital on February 10 after he complained of severe chest pain. He underwent a series of clinical tests, including an MRI, a senior official of the medical facility said. Addressing the media as he walked out of the hospital after his discharge, the actor said, “There is actually no problem, I am absolutely fine. I have to keep control of my food habits. Let’s see; I may start working soon, maybe tomorrow.”

Mithun also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had telephoned him on Sunday, and that he “got a scolding for not taking care of his health”. BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, too, had met him in hospital in the morning. Chakraborty, who has been honoured with Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country, has acted in around 350 films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri and Tamil.