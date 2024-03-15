×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 00:03 IST

Mrunal Thakur To Speak At UN Panel On Human Cost Of Conflict-related Sexual Violence

The panel is set to be hosted at the UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday, and the actress will attend the event virtually owing to her work commitments.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur | Image:mrunalthakur/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is known for ‘Sita Ramam’, ‘Hi Nanna’, ‘Dhamaka’, and others, is set to participate in a panel discussion titled ‘Human Cost of Conflict Related Sexual Violence’.

The panel is set to be hosted at the UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday, and the actress will attend the event virtually owing to her work commitments.

Advertisement

Mrunal’s work in ‘Love Sonia’ brought her a lot of acclaim, as the film sheds light on the grim reality of human trafficking.

The panel aims to explore the global context and impact of sexual violence in conflict zones, including its links with human trafficking.

Advertisement

Mrunal's presence adds significant weight to the discussion, given her portrayal of the harrowing experiences faced by victims of trafficking in 'Love Sonia'.

Expressing her anticipation for the event, Mrunal said in a statement: "Being a part of this panel discussion is a profound honour for me. 'Love Sonia' was not just a film; it was a journey into the darkest corners of humanity, shedding light on the unimaginable suffering endured by victims of human trafficking. Through my role, I had the opportunity to delve deep into the complexities of this issue, and it has since become a cause that is incredibly close to my heart.”

Advertisement

The actress added: “Participating in this panel allows me to lend my voice to the collective effort of raising awareness and advocating for change. It's an opportunity to amplify the voices of those who have been silenced and to stand in solidarity with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence. I am deeply grateful for this platform and eager to contribute to the important conversations that lie ahead.”

Joining Mrunal on the panel are speakers including Masha Efrosinina, Fawzia Koofi, Cohav Elkayam Levy, Meaza Gebremedhin and Areig Elhagwill.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 00:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Electoral Bonds data out

18 minutes ago
The Debate

CAA explained by Salve

22 minutes ago
The Debate

One Nation One Election

26 minutes ago
CM Mamata Banerjee

Who pushed Mamata?

33 minutes ago
How Many Times Modi Has Given Aam Aadmi Relief From Rising Prices

PM Modi on Petrol

37 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri at Republic Summit 2024

Hardeep Singh Puri

40 minutes ago
Nita Ambani with her mother and sister

Nita Ambani Pic

an hour ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik's New Car

an hour ago
Inspector Rishi

Tami Web Series

an hour ago
Haryana Government Hospitals

Dhule Food Poisoning

an hour ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal At UN

an hour ago
Vasanth Ravi and Ashok Selvan in Pon Ondru Kanden

Pon Ondru Kanden Release

an hour ago
Jaya Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee

Moushumi Slams Jaya

an hour ago
Supreme Court Directs AAP to Vacate Party Office By June 15 In Major Blow

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

an hour ago
Kajori

Mamata Banerjee Injury

an hour ago
mamata banerjee

Mamata Health Bulletin

an hour ago
Museums of Bangalore

Art Museums

an hour ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News10 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News10 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo