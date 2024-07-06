sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 22:19 IST, July 6th 2024

Natasa Stankovic Talks About 'Problem In Life' Amid Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya | Watch

A video has been circulating online which has raised further suspicion about the married life of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya | Image: Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:19 IST, July 6th 2024