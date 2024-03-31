×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 13:09 IST

Nick Jonas Asks Paparazzi To Be Quiet As He Leaves Mumbai With Priyanka Chopra, Daughter Malti

Several videos and photographs of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie at the Mumbai airport surfaced online on Sunday morning.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
After celebrating Holi and spending a short vacation in India, Priyanka Chopra, her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas returned home on Sunday morning. The family was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Several videos and photographs of them making their way to the terminal surfaced on the internet, showing PC cradling Malti in her arms as she walks to the airport's entrance gate while Nick asks the paps to keep quiet. 

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra at Mumbai airport with daughter Malti

A fan account tweeted a video of Priyanka cradling Malti in her arms as she stepped out of their car at the airport. Nick placed a finger to his mouth, beckoning to the paparazzi to keep quiet, seemingly for Malti. The toddler's head lay on Priyanka's shoulder. Later, she gazed at the paparazzi while Nick patted her. He also kissed Malti's forehead.

 

 

Priyanka dressed for the trip in a cream sweatshirt, matching leggings, and shoes. Nick chose a black T-shirt, green trousers, and white sneakers. The couple wore tinted sunglasses while Malti was wearing a pink dress, and Priyanka draped her in a shawl. 

Nickyanka celebrate Holi with Mannara Chopra and family 

On March 27, Priyanka took to her social media account to share a series of photos showcasing her "lit" Holi party. The first photo captures an adorable moment as the family of three looks radiant in white ensembles. The next photo is of Nick and Priyanka with Tamanna and her husband Sudeep Dutt, who organised the whole bash. It was followed by videos of Priyanka and Nick smeared in pink gulaal and groove to Janam Samjha Karo. Another clip shows Mannara Chopra dancing to the dhol beats. Followed by several family portraits.

 

 

Two days later, the couple attended Mannara’s birthday party. Priyanka looked chic in an all-white co-ord set while Nick donned a matching white floral shirt teamed with yellow pants.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 13:09 IST

