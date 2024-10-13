sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |

Published 16:15 IST, October 13th 2024

Nita Ambani Joins Grandson Prithvi, Kareena-Saif's Son Jeh Ali Khan For Dandiya Celebration | PHOTOS

Nita Ambani Viral Video: She was seen dancing with her grandson Prithvi Ambani and his classmates which also included Jeh Ali Khan - son of Kareena and Saif.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nita Ambani enjoys dandiya with children
Nita Ambani enjoys dandiya with children | Image: DAIS NMAJS Mumbai/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:15 IST, October 13th 2024