Only PM Modi Can Execute This: Shankar Mahadevan On BAPS Mandir Inauguration In Abu Dhabi
Ahead of the opening ceremony of the temple, Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan expressed his excitement and called it a historic moment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi s in UAE for the inauguration of the first Hindu Temple, the BAPS Mandir, in Abu Dhabi on February 14. Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, who recently won his first Grammy, was in the city on the occasion. Expressing his excitement, the music composer said, "This is an extremely happy moment for India and all Indians all over the world. This is a historic moment in our lives where we are going to witness a Mandir which is so magnificent and spiritual coming on a land like Abu Dhabi. Only our PM Narendra Modi can execute this."
