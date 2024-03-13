×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

Pooja Bhatt Opens Up About People’s Judgements Over Her Failed Marriage With Manish Makhija

Being the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt has been the target of public criticism, especially when it comes to her failed marriage with Manish Makhija.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija
Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija | Image:File Photo
Pooja Bhatt became a compelling presence in the colourful world of the 1990s film business. Her box office successes, particularly in classic movies like Sadak, Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi, Zakhm, Border, and Junoon, have left a lasting impression on the history of film. Being the daughter of renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja has always been the target of public criticism, especially when it comes to her personal life and failed marriage with Manish Makhija. 

Pooja Bhatt on people’s reaction to her failed marriage 

During a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Pooja shared a number of personal anecdotes. The actress said she's been asked a lot of questions about her broken marriage. She said that she was asked questions both before and after her marriage and that people still ask her why she is single. 

 

 

Pooja said, “People still ask me why are you not married. Why are you single? I said did I ask you why you’re still married? Don’t ask me why I’m still single. It’s as simple as that. When I got married, people had problems, when I ended my marriage, people still had problems and now that I’m single, people still have problems. This will always be there. The world will always have a problem and that’s okay.”

Pooja Bhatt on her alcohol addiction 

Earlier, at a press conference, Pooja had talked about the difficult period she went through after her marriage ended and how she spiralled into alcoholism. She disclosed that she realized she was losing out on her femininity in a dull relationship when her marriage gradually fell apart. The actress continued, saying that at this time, she became preoccupied with living up to society's expectations of her and neglected her own needs and wants.

Pooja Bhatt played her first leading role in Mahesh Bhatt's television film Daddy in 1989. Her breakthrough role, however, came with the romance comedy Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (1991), which also emerged as her highest-grossing release. Most recently, she was part of a reality show, where she emerged as the 4th runner-up.

 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

