×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 21:45 IST

Priyamani Donates Life-size Mechanical Elephant To Kerala Temple In a Bid To Curb Animal Cruelty

The mechanical elephant, named Mahadevan, will be used to conduct ceremonies at the temple in a safe and cruelty-free manner, PETA said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Elephant Mahadevan
Elephant Mahadevan | Image:PETA/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The non profit organization People for Ethical Treatment of Animals India along with actor Priyamani donated a life-size mechanical elephant to the Thrikkayil Mahadeva Temple in Kochi following the temple’s decision to never own or hire live elephants.

The mechanical elephant, named Mahadevan, will be used to conduct ceremonies at the temple in a safe and cruelty-free manner, PETA said in a release on Sunday. This is the second such elephant being introduced in Kerala.

Advertisement

An inaugural ceremony was held on Sunday at the temple followed by a chenda melam performance by Master Vedharth Raman and his band and a panchavadyam by Venu Marrar and his band, the release said.

“The advances in technology means we can maintain our rich cultural practices and heritage while ensuring that animals are not harmed,” Priyamani was quoted as saying in the release.

Advertisement

Thrikkayil Mahadeva Temple owner, Thekkiniyedath Vallabhan Namboothiri, said they were very pleased to use the mechanical elephant Mahadevan “in reverence to all of the animals created by God who want to live free and safe with their families just as humans do”.

Last year, the authorities at Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple in Thrissur district, as part of their pledge to stop using live animals for any festivities, introduced a robotic elephant for temple rituals, a first in Kerala.

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 21:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

gautam gambhir speech in kkr dressing room

Gambhir on KKR

a few seconds ago
The Viking (1931)

Cursed Movie Sets

a minute ago
Know income tax rules regarding cash at home to avoid potential legal consequences

1 Crore Cash Seized

2 minutes ago
IU vs MS

PSL 2024 Final Live Score

4 minutes ago
Goa

Travel In India

5 minutes ago
Ooty

Travel Destinations

7 minutes ago
Court

3 judges transferred

10 minutes ago
'Shakti Swaroopa is Blessing Me': PM Modi Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Remark

Will Voters Punish INDI?

11 minutes ago
LCT 2024

LCT Update

11 minutes ago
Korean sheet mask

Korean Beauty Hacks

11 minutes ago
The Goat Life

The Goat Life On OTT

16 minutes ago
Aaron Finch

LCT update

19 minutes ago
Foot health

A Guide To Happy Toes

19 minutes ago
foods to pair with coffee

Coffee Accompaniments

21 minutes ago
S Ramadoss' PMK to ally with BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

22 minutes ago
Men grooming

Beard Care Tips For Men

23 minutes ago
Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan

Vikrant Apology For Sara

25 minutes ago
Arya

Arya's Mr X Update

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka Govt to Provide Water to 110 Villages

    India News6 hours ago

  2. When Alia Bhatt Opened Up About Mahesh Bhatt's Alcohol Addiction

    Entertainment7 hours ago

  3. Hyderabad: At Least 60 Detained During Protests at Mallareddy Varsity

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Landslide Blocks Shimla-Kalka National Highway For 5 Hours

    India News7 hours ago

  5. HC dismisses challenge to Jauhar University's Land Lease Cancellation

    Education7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo