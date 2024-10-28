sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:10 IST, October 28th 2024

Pushpa x Cricket: Allu Arjun Wishes 'Brother' David Warner In 'Pushpa Raj' Style

Allu Arjun, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule, has shared birthday wishes for the Australian cricketer David Warner. Allu took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a picture of David.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
David Warner during the AUS vs PAK CWC 2023 match
David Warner is a fan of Allu Arjun's Pushpa. | Image: Disney + Hotstar and X
