Advertisement

2024 will make for quite the milestone year for director S Shankar, both on the professional as well as the personal front. The director has Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Ram Charan's Game Changer, slated for release in 2024. Amid wrapping up the final stretch of filming for both projects, S Shankar has also seen through the wedding of his elder daughter, Aishwarya.

Advertisement

S Shankar's daughter ties the knot



Director S Shankar's elder daughter, Aishwarya Shankar, tied the knot with her partner Tarun Karthikeyan. While the wedding festivities were a rather hush-hush affair for the public, with no details from the same managing to make their way onto the internet, Shankar's acquaintances and friends from across industries marked their presence for Aishwarya and Tarun's nuptials to bless the couple.

Advertisement

A few pictures from after the ceremony have made their way to the internet. The photos saw Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan as well as Suriya posing with the bride, groom and their entourage. As per a 123Telugu report, the wedding was also attended by CM Stalin, Chiyaan Vikram , Atlee, Karthi, Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara, Mani Ratnam, Suhasini and others.

Advertisement

Shankar juggling between Indian 2 and Game Changer shoot

Come June, the much-awaited sequel to S Shankar's 1996 blockbuster, Indian - Indian 2 - will be marking its theatrical release. The film will feature Kamal Haasan in the lead, reprising his iconic role of the vigilante Senapathy. Also starring in the film is Kajal Aggarwal. Indian 2 is set to hit theatres in June. The musical score for the film has been notably composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Advertisement

The release of Indian 2 will be followed by the much-delayed release of Game Changer. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead, Game Changer too, is a political thriller. The projected release date of the film currently stands slated for September.