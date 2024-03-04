Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 10:57 IST

Rajinikanth's Viral Video With Family From Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash Draws Criticism

In the viral video, Rajinikanth can be seen arriving with his wife Latha and daughter Aishwarya in Jamnagar, ahead of the day 3 festivities of Ambanis bash.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rajinikanth, along with his wife Latha and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, had arrived in Jamnagar to attend the grand pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Thalaivar was in attendance at the day 3 of the grand festivities that was marked by musical performances by some of the renowned artists in the entertainment. However, a video of Rajinikanth has been going viral on social media that left the internet divided.

Rajinikanth's viral video leaves internet divided

In the viral video, Rajinikanth can be seen arriving with his wife Latha and daughter Aishwarya in Jamnagar, ahead of the day 3 festivities. However, as he stopped with his family to pose for the cameras, he was seen giving a hand gesture to one of his staffs, asking them to not come in their family photo frame. This video went viral and a certain section of people criticised Rajinikanth for his rude behaviour towards his staff members. While many criticised Rajinikanth for his behaviour towards his female staff, a certain section of people supported Thalaivar. They claimed that Rajinikanth may not have just wanted her to come in their family photo and the hand gesture was not rude to start with. However, the video of Rajinikanth has now left the internet divided.

Rajinikanth and his family rejoice during Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Photos of Rajinikanth, his wife Latha, and their daughter Aishwarya have been going viral on social media. Rajinikanth wore a traditional veshti with a white crisp kurta on day three of the festivities, while his wife and daughter dressed in red. Rajinikanth's wife wore a red saree with statement jewelry, while Aishwarya looked stunning in a floor-length embellished ethnic ensemble for the evening. Rajinikanth and his family posed for photos together, all smiles.

Advertisement
Rajinikanth with his family at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash | Image: X

 

Meanwhile, a video of Rajinikanth and his family greeting Rani Mukerji has also gone viral on social media. Rajinikanth and Rani can be seen engaging in a fun conversation during Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 10:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

14 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

14 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

14 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

14 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

14 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

14 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

14 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

14 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

14 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

14 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

16 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

17 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Adani Ports rises after February cargo volumes zooms 33%

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. Bitcoin briefly breaches $64,000 mark, memecoins ride strong BTC rally

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Satwik-Chirag pair eyes 2022 en core in French Open

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Bribes-For-Votes: No Immunity From Prosecution to MPs/MLAs, Rules SC

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Bengaluru Blast: CCTV Footage of Suspect Alighting From Bus Surfaces

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo