Rajinikanth, along with his wife Latha and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, had arrived in Jamnagar to attend the grand pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Thalaivar was in attendance at the day 3 of the grand festivities that was marked by musical performances by some of the renowned artists in the entertainment. However, a video of Rajinikanth has been going viral on social media that left the internet divided.

Rajinikanth's viral video leaves internet divided

In the viral video, Rajinikanth can be seen arriving with his wife Latha and daughter Aishwarya in Jamnagar, ahead of the day 3 festivities. However, as he stopped with his family to pose for the cameras, he was seen giving a hand gesture to one of his staffs, asking them to not come in their family photo frame. This video went viral and a certain section of people criticised Rajinikanth for his rude behaviour towards his staff members. While many criticised Rajinikanth for his behaviour towards his female staff, a certain section of people supported Thalaivar. They claimed that Rajinikanth may not have just wanted her to come in their family photo and the hand gesture was not rude to start with. However, the video of Rajinikanth has now left the internet divided.

Rajinikanth and his family rejoice during Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Photos of Rajinikanth, his wife Latha, and their daughter Aishwarya have been going viral on social media. Rajinikanth wore a traditional veshti with a white crisp kurta on day three of the festivities, while his wife and daughter dressed in red. Rajinikanth's wife wore a red saree with statement jewelry, while Aishwarya looked stunning in a floor-length embellished ethnic ensemble for the evening. Rajinikanth and his family posed for photos together, all smiles.

Rajinikanth with his family at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash | Image: X

Meanwhile, a video of Rajinikanth and his family greeting Rani Mukerji has also gone viral on social media. Rajinikanth and Rani can be seen engaging in a fun conversation during Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash.

