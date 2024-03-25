×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 21:43 IST

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram handle on Monday to share a cosy selfie with his wife Lin Laishram as they celebrated their first Holi after marriage.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Randeep Hooda, who tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram last year, celebrated his first Holi with his wife on Monday, March 25. The couple was seen dressed in white for the occasion. They got married in Lin’s hometown in Manipur in November 2023. 

Randeep Hooda posts colourful Holi photo with Lin Laishram

Randeep took to his Instagram handle and shared a cosy selfie with his wife Lin. The couple were seen twinning in white as Lin held Randeep close for the photo. In the caption, the Swatantra Veer Savarkar star wrote, “Aap sabko hamari taraf se #HappyHoli.”

 

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram’s wedding

Randeep and Lin had a traditional nuptial ceremony on November 29 in Imphal, Manipur. They got married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in the presence of family members and a few friends. The Sarbjit actor wore a plain white kurta, dhoti and a matching shawl wrapped around himself. He also wore a white and golden pagdi on his head.

On the other hand, Lin looked like a princess in a traditional Manipuri Potloi dress, which is a cylindrical skirt made up of thick fabric and bamboo. It had red satin cloth adorned on it with heavily embellished work. She opted for a black and golden embellished blouse and completed the wedding look with traditional gold jewellery.

The reception, which was held in Mumbai on December 12, was graced by celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Imtiaz Ali, Naseeruddin Shah with wife Ratna Shah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Jackie Shroff, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Madhur Bhandarkar, Milan Luthria, Gulshan Grover, and many others.

Published March 25th, 2024 at 21:43 IST

