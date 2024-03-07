×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

Ranveer Delivers Electrifying Performance On Malhari, Arijit Sings Soulful Melodies At Ambanis Bash

Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire with his energetic dance moves on superhit tracks like Malhari, while Arijit performed on O Maahi and other songs.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranveer Singh, Arijit at Ambanis bash
Ranveer Singh, Arijit at Ambanis bash | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are not over yet. On Wednesday, several celebrities including Arijit Singh and Ranveer Singh returned to Jamnagar, Gujarat, where the grand three-day pre-wedding bash took place from March 1 to March 3. Reportedly, the celebs arrived in Jamnagar to enthral the employees of Reliance Industries at a special event organized by the Ambani family.

Ranveer Singh, Arijit Singh perform in Jamnagar at Ambanis bash

Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire with his energetic dance moves on superhit tracks like Malhari from the film Bajirao Mastani. The actor stole the spotlight with his performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash that extended afte rMarch 3. Several videos of Ranveer Singh from the Ambanis bash at Jamnagar is going viral on social media.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, singer Arijit Singh also arrived in Jamnagar and captivated the audience with his soulful tracks like O Maahi, Roke Na Ruke Naina, Janam Janam, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil among others. Arijit Singh's performance was the highlight of the night as it mesmerised the audience.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3. Guests from all over the world gathered in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to celebrate the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

Why are Bollywood celebs back in Jamnagar?

The pre-wedding festivities haven't ended yet. The Ambanis planned a lavish celebration for the Ambani family and the employees who worked tirelessly to put the event together.

This event is open to Reliance employees from various divisions, their families, and Jamnagar-based employees. Staff from Vantara Animal Hospital are also participating. The celebration is dedicated to the "Jamnagar family."

Furthermore, it stated that previous performances would be repeated. The food menu remains unchanged from last week's pre-wedding festivities.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 10:54 IST

