Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities was a start-studded affair with many memorable moments. The three-day bash was full of performances from renowned artists with a hint of glitz and glamour. The grand Ambani bash which took place in Jamnagar generated several viral moments. From Mark Zuckerberg playing with animals in Vantara to Diljit Dosanjh learning Gujarati. The three-day festivities was nothing short of a memorable affair for the A-listers from all walks of life. Let's take a look.

Rihanna mispronounces Radhika's name during Jamnagar show

Rihanna performed on some of her iconic songs like Only Girl, Diamonds, Wild Things and more at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. Rihanna kickstarted her show by saying, " It is my honour to be here tonight. I have never been to India. And thanks to the Ambani family, I am here tonight. Anant and Radiki (Radhika), thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations. How many of you believe in love?" However, the video went viral as Rihanna mispronounced Radhika Merchant's name on stage.

Also, Rihanna's Zingaat moment with Janhvi Kapoor stole the limelight and went viral on social media.

Rihanna really butchered Radhika's name💀



$6M performance and she didn't bother to get the brides name right 😬 pic.twitter.com/7bGBCTAEul — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) March 3, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh takes Gujarati lessons

In a viral clip, Diljit Dosanjh was seen taking Gujarati lessons from Nita Ambani during his performance at the grand bash of Anant and Radhika. The singer took a beginner's lesson on Gujarati from Nita Ambani. While Nita asked "kem cho" to Diljit, the singer confidently answered with "maja ma". Soon after, Nita Ambani asked in Gujarati where does Diljit Dosanjh live. Responding to the question, Diljit Dosanjh said that he has no one idea what it means. Following that, Nita Ambani translated for him to which he said in Hindi "I live in people's heart" making Nita cheer for him out of excitement.

Mark Zuckerberg poses with a lemur at Vantara

Mark Zuckerberg took to his social media platform Threads to share pictures from Vantara, the animal rescue centre launched by Anant Ambani, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He shared a photo of a lemur, clicked using the smart glasses from Meta.

A file photo of Mark Zuckerberg | Image; X

Ranveer Singh jokes about having his first child

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had a blast during Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities. However, before they began dancing, Ranveer gave a small speech and said, "They are getting married, mera bachcha ho raha hai," making the guests cheer out loud for him.

Anant Ambani saying '20 minute aur' to Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh performed on day 2 of the festivities hosted by Ambanis. However, as Diljit was about to culminate his performance, Anant Ambani along with friends requested Diljit to perform for 20 more minutes. Diljit was elated and said that not just 20 but he would perform for 30 more minutes for them, leaving everyone excited.

Anant Ambani - @diljitdosanjh bhai kal se kam 20 minutes or ❤️🫠❤️#AmbaniPreWedding pic.twitter.com/Fky4ueJ36A — Sukhpreet Singh Slatch (@sukh_slatch) March 3, 2024

Rihanna's wardrobe malfunction

Rihanna also experienced a wardrobe malfunction during her performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party in Jamnagar. Several images of the same have surfaced on the internet. For the lavish, star-studded event, Rihanna chose a green bodycon shimmery gown, complemented by a necklace.

A file photo of Rihanna | Image: X

Drone show at Ambanis gala

Drones painted the night sky in Jamnagar, Gujarat with a mesmerising light show which highlighted Vantara (Star of the Forest) programme, an umbrella initiative to focus on rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation of injured, abused and threatened animals. It also showcased the love story of Anant and Radhika.

Jamnagar skies glared up with the mesmerizing drone show featuring 20 Years of dedication of Anant Ambani to build Vantara a rehabilitation center for animals. Star celebrities and guests from all around the world enjoyed the celebration of

#anantradhikaprewedding… pic.twitter.com/3uGzVk5sR8 — AkashMAmbani (@AkashMAmbani) March 2, 2024

Akon performing on Chammak Challo

Akon performed on his iconic Hindi song Chammak Challo in Indian attire at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. He performed on the hit song, making the celebrities cheer out loud for him. Some celebs even joined him on the stage.

Meanwhile, the three-day grand pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has culminated on March 3. The couple will tie the knot on July 12.