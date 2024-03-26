Advertisement

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, the couple who has been dating for quite a while now, announced their first pregnancy in November last year. The singer debuted her baby bump at a live performance in Mexico and revealed that she is going to embrace motherhood soon. Seems like the duo has already welcomed their first child, as they were snapped taking a stroll with their baby in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 26.

Robert Pattinson-Suki Waterhouse go on a walk with their newborn

Robert and Suki were seen out and about in LA on Tuesday afternoon. The Batman star was seen pushing a baby stroller with his girlfriend by his side. The pictures pointed to the fact that the couple has become parents to their newborn. However, neither of them has made any official announcement about the same.

Robert Pattinson to marry Suki Waterhouse?

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Pattinson and Waterhouse got engaged earlier this month. “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” said the insider. The news came days after the actress announced her pregnancy at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. The Batman actor "can't wait to be a dad," a source told the magazine.

The couple appeared to confirm that they were engaged after they stepped out with Suki being spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her wedding finger. They were spotted out and about in London just days before Christmas.

On November 19, Suki Waterhouse took to the stage to perform at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. The singer paused her performance to talk about her outfit to the audience. She donned a fitted pink colour sparkly dress that highlighted her baby bump.