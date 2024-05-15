Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen making his Telugu debut with Devara, is currently busy filming the project with Jr NTR. The actor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, but what caught attention was the Kareena tattoo on his forearm. Saif had inked his wife’s name on his left forearm in Hindi while they were dating.

Fans notice the transformation of Saif Ali Khan's Kareena Tattoo

In the viral video, that featured Saif walking out of the airport, fans noticed that the actor had modified his wife Kareena Kapoor’s tattoo on his forearm. The new tattoo design seems to have covered up Kareena’s name in favour of a Trishul-like illustration. However, it’s unclear if Saif modified the tattoo as per the demand of his character in a film or if it’s a temporary modification.

Back in 2008 when Saif got inked with the particular tattoo, many people compared it to David Beckham's Victoria tattoo on his left forearm. The Hum Tum star had previously stated that he got the tattoo as a sign of his devotion to Kareena. He said, “I wanted to say, ‘Look, this is what I have done and it’s a pretty serious commitment. I can wave it in your face every time you say ‘Casanova’! I’ll say, ‘But I haven’t done that before’.”

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s relationship timeline

Reportedly, Saif and Kareena started dating in 2007 and tied the knot five years later in 2012. The couple embraced parenthood with the birth of Taimur in December 2016. Kareena gave birth to their second child, Jeh, in February 2021. The actress has previously mentioned in an interview how their son Taimur is fascinated with Saif's forearm tattoo.

“I think the most romantic thing is when my son points at it now and asks. Like, he is all the time looking at that tattoo. And Saif is like, ‘This is your amma’s name’. And he (Taimur) keeps wondering like, ‘What is he saying?’ I think that’s a special moment for me,” said Kareena.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be seen essaying the role of a cop in Devara which also stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.