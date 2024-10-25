sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Baba Siddique Murder | Khalistani Extremism | Cyclone Dana | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |

Published 13:03 IST, October 25th 2024

Shaheer Sheikh Finds Support Of Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, Saurabh Raj Jain At Do Patti Screening

While Kriti's Bollywood colleagues showed up to support her, the notable presence of TV stars who are close to Shaheer was a head-turner.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Do Patti screening was organised in Mumbai on October 24
Do Patti screening was organised in Mumbai on October 24 | Image: Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:03 IST, October 25th 2024