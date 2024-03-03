Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 10:39 IST

Shreya Ghoshal, Shaan Likely To Perform At Anant-Radhika’s Hashtakshar Ceremony

Shreya Ghoshal was recently snapped at the airport as she jetted off to Jamnagar for her performance. Not just her, but Shaan has also left for Jamnagar.

Shreya, Shaan To Perform At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash
Shreya, Shaan To Perform At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations on day 3 in Jamnagar promises a mix of adventure and tradition. On March 3, the day is divided into two separate events, each with its own setting and dress code. While Diljit Dosanjh and Rihanna have already performed at the pre-wedding bash, the third day will feature Shreya Ghoshal as a performer.

Shreya Ghoshal leaves for Jamnagar to perform at the event

Shreya Ghoshal was recently snapped at the airport as she jetted off to Jamnagar for her performance. Not just her, but Shaan has also left for Jamnagar to perform at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. On day 3, guests will first blend with nature with the theme - Tusker Trails. Later, the celebrities will switch to traditional Indian attire for the Hashtakshar event at night.

A file photo of Shaan | Image: Varinder Chawla 

What's in store for day 3 of Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash?

The morning of day 3 of Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash will begin with Tusker Trails.  Attendees will explore Jamnagar's green expanses in the morning. This event suggests casual chic attire. It provides an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in a comfortable and stylish manner.

The evening's Hashtakshar ceremony will exude elegance. Guests will dress in ethnic Indian outfits to celebrate in a more formal setting. The ceremony will take place in the newly built Jamnagar Township Temple complex.

This event marks the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's official union in front of their loved ones. Nita Ambani's temple complex exemplifies India's rich cultural traditions. It has detailed carvings, sculptures, and fresco-style paintings that reflect centuries of artistic heritage.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 10:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

