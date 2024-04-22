Siddharth To Tie The Knot with Aditi Rao Hydari After Indian 2 Release In June?

Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got engaged on March 27 in a private ceremony in Telangana. It was attended by their close family members. Now, days after getting engaged, it has been reported that the couple are planning to tie the knot after the release of Indian 2. Meanwhile, Aditi and Siddharth announced their union with a post on March 28 in which they are showing off their engagement rings.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth to tie the knot soon

As per a report by greatandhra, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are all set to tie the knot this year. The couple will get married after the release of Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan. The film will also feature Siddharth as one of the main leads. While Indian 2 is supposed to release in June this year, the couple might get married around August 2024.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's file photo | Image: Instagram

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari's wedding plans

During the Galatta Golden Stars event, Siddharth was asked when Aditi said "Yes" and what are their wedding plans. Opening up about the proposal, the actor said that time or date doesn't matter as long as long as she said "Yes". “These questions on how long it took (for her to say yes) shouldn’t be asked. The end result must be either yes or no, pass or fail. I was worried whether it would be a yes, luckily I passed," he said.

When asked about wedding plans, he revealed that it depends on the elders in their family. It is not like a shooting date which they can decide on their own. "The wedding date will depend on the elders (of the family) and what they say. It isn’t like a shooting date I can decide on, it’s a lifetime date. It will happen at the right time once they decide,” Siddharth concluded.

During the same event, Siddharth also opened up about their engagement ceremony and said that many are saying that they got engaged secretly. However, to them, it was not a secret rather than a private affair.