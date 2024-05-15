Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu, on May 14, found a unique way to beat Mumbai’s traffic. The actress opted for a ride in the city on an auto rickshaw as she stepped out for an event. In a viral video, the actress can be seen getting shocked when she saw a paparazzi member following her on a motorbike. A video of the same is going viral on social media.

Taapsee Pannu’s video on auto rickshaw goes viral

On May 14, Taapsee Pannu took a ride on an auto rickshaw to beat the Mumbai traffic. The Thappad actress was accompanied by a friend on the journey. While Taapsee opted for the mode of transport to get away from the limelight, members of the paparazzi caught her out and about.

In a viral video, members of the paparazzi could be seen following the actress’ auto-rickshaw on a motorbike. Initially, Taapsee could be seen getting scared. She then said cheekily, “Bhaisaab, kya ho raha hai? Yaar kese ho, ek baari chain se auto me ghoomne do na yaar. (Hey guys, what’s happening? Please let me enjoy the auto ride for once.)” She also cautions the media personnel to not follow her as it may not be safe for them. She said, “Accident ho jaega mat aa yaar, please. (We will get into an accident, please don’t follow.)”

Kartik Aaryan beats Mumbai traffic by traveeling in metro

This is not the first time an actor has resorted to quirky means of travelling in Mumbai. On May 7, Kartik Aaryan ditched his usual mode of transportation to beat the Mumbai traffic. The actor stepped on the Mumbai metro setting a fan frenzy inside the train coach. His amusing choice of travel delighted his fans who rushed to click photos and take videos of the actor.

Kartik was reportedly on the way to the shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The 33-year-old actor donned a black t-shirt with matching bottoms for his travel. He also hid his face with a face mask in order to blend into the crowd, but alas his fans werre able to recognise the Shehzada fame. A video of Kartik obliging fans with selfies is now doing rounds on social media.