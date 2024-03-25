×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 12:00 IST

Taapsee Pannu Quietly Marries Mathias Boe In Udaipur? Kanika Dhillon, Pavail Gulati Share Photos

Taapsee Pannu and former Olympic medallist Mathias Boe tied the knot on March 23 in an intimate ceremony.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tapsee and Mathias
Tapsee and Mathias | Image:Instagram
Taapsee Pannu has married her long-term boyfriend, Mathias Boe. According to media reports, the actor and the former Olympic medallist tied the knot on March 23. The ceremony was attended by their close friends and family.

Taapsee Pannu ties the knot with Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur. The ceremony was attended by her close friends and family. Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati were amongst the many who attended the wedding. Pavail also shared a photo from the wedding ceremony which featured comedian-actor Abhilash Thapiyal. As per media reports, Taapsee Pannu will soon throw a reception party for her friends and colleagues in Mumbai.

Viral photos from Taapsee's wedding

Sharing a glimpse of the wedding, Pavail Gulati wrote, "Twinkle twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are! (sic)." Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have been dating for quite some time now. Kanika also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, “MereYaarKiShaadi.” The pictures are reportedly from Taapsee and Mathias’ wedding.

Taapsee Pannu has been in a relationship with Mathias Boe for ten years, beginning with her acting debut 13 years ago. Their paths crossed in 2013, when she made her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor, ushering in their long-lasting relationship. Throughout her career's highs and lows, she has remained steadfastly committed to Boe and their love.

Published March 25th, 2024 at 12:00 IST

