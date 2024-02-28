Taapsee Pannu To Tie The Knot With Longtime Beau Mathias Boe In March

Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu is planning to marry her longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe. As per media reports, the Dunki actress has been in a relationship with Mathias for about 10 years. According to social media buzz, the wedding will take place at the end of March in Udaipur and will be a strictly family affair, with no Bollywood celebrities invited.

A file photo of Taapsee and her beau Mathias | Image: X

Taapsee Pannu all set to tie the knot with Mathias Boe?

Taapsee Pannu is all set to get married to her longtime beau Mathias Boe and their wedding to be a mix of Sikh and Christian cultures. As per social media buzz, the couple will be a blend of Sikhism and Christianity traditions that will be a display of love and culture. A viral social media post read, "Taapsee will marry her boyfriend and badminton player, Mathias Boe, with whom she has been in a relationship for around 10 years. Reportedly, the wedding celebrations will take place at the end of March in Udaipur and will be a complete family affair."

Taapsee Pannu says she will get married when she'll want to have babies

In an interview with Pinkvilla in 2020, Taapsee Pannu discussed her wedding plans and said, "I will get married only when I want to have babies. I don't want to have kids out of wedlock. I don’t want an elaborate wedding either. It will be one long day with close friends and family. This multiple day thing is too tiring. It will be like a compact one-day thing."

Meanwhile, in an interview with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Taapsee Pannu opened up about her relationship and said, "I started acting 13 years back and I met him the year I was making my debut in Bollywood, and I have been with the same person since then. I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship."

However, Taapsee Pannu is yet to confirm the reports about her marriage.