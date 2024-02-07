Tovino Thomas Turns 'Ninja', Flaunts His Impressive Katana Skills

Advertisement

Tovino Thomas has been busy shooting for back-to-back projects. In a video shared on social media, he flaunted his katana skills. This newly acquired skill could be for a film or a hobby that the actor may have picked up. Nonetheless, it is impressive to see the 2018 star pack a punch.

File photo of Tovino Thomas | Image: Tovino Thomas/Instagram

Is Tovino learning katana for a new film?

Tovino Thomas recently posted a reel on his Instagram, where the actor was seen flexing his moves with the katana. He ended the video with a solid super kick. He hilariously posted a caption that read, "Ninja training: avoiding banana peels since forever (sic)."

He seemed to be inside a training centre and was dressed in athleisure. Not only was his katana skills on full display, but the actor impressed netizens with his flexibility and dedication.

Advertisement

Teaser of Tovino's next out

Anweshippin Kandethum is Tovino's next release after 2018, which was India's official entry to the Oscars in the Best International Film category. The makers recently unveiled the intriguing teaser of the Malayalam film, which is set to unravel the mystery at the core of a shocking murder case.

The 50 second teaser unveils the intrigue and mystery around a sensational police case. Tovino takes on the role of a police officer- Sub Inspector Anand in this suspenseful thriller. The film features Aadhya Prasad as the female lead. It also stars Siddique, Indrans, Shammi Thilakan, Pramod Veliyanad, Kottayam Nazeer, Aswathy Manoharan, Saranya, and Arthana Binu in pivotal roles.

Written by Jinu V Abraham, the film is directed by debutant Darwin Kuriakose. Anweshippin Kandethum will hit the screens on February 9.