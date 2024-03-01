English
Updated March 1st, 2024 at 08:28 IST

VIDEO: Rihanna Preps For Her Jamnagar Concert At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash

Joining pop icon Rihanna at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding are J Brown, Adam Blackstone, Diljit Dosanjh and B Praak, among others.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rihanna
Anant Ambani (L), Rihanna (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ambani family is all set to kickstart the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant from today, March 1. Ahead of the big day, Rihanna, who will be performing at one of the five events in three days, was seen practising. Several videos are going viral on the internet offering a glimpse from the rehearsals. The videos also offer a sneak peek of the grand stage set for the singers and celebs to perform.

Rihanna practices the song Diamonds

Among the few clips, there is a video teasing the fans about what can they expect from Rihanna's big gig. One of her hit tracks, Diamonds, has made to the list as she could be heard practising her late last evening.

Another leaked video confirmed that the singer will also be performing to All Of The Lights. The viral clip showed the fans in the neighbouring buildings enjoying and dancing to her performance on their balconies.

According to reports, some of her other songs that have made it to the list are Birthday Cake, Wild Thoughts, B***h Better Have My Money, Stay, Love On The Brain and Right Now.

Take a look at the elaborated stage designed for the pop icon to perform.

(A leaked photo of the stage | Image: Fenty/X)
(A leaked photo of the stage | Image: Fenty/X)

Joining the Grammy-winning artist Rihanna in Jamnagar are singer-songwriter J Brown, musician Adam Blackstone, Diljit Dosanjh and B Praak, among others.

All you need to know about Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Celebs from the entertainment, business and political worlds have been arriving at Jamnagar for the past few days. Everyone from Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji-Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Mark Zuckerberg were spotted arriving at Jamnagar airport.

The pre-wedding festivities will start today and will conclude on March 3.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 08:28 IST

