Touted as one of the best in Indian cinema, Vidya Balan – a National Award winner and a Padma Shri honouree – got married to the love of her life and film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012. The actress, while giving the mantra of a perfect relationship, talked about how she never pictured herself getting married until she met Siddharth.

Vidya Balan’s mantra for a successful marriage

Vidya Balan in a recent interview with IANS was asked what, according to her, is the mantra to a perfect relationship. To which, the Kahaani actress replied, “I don’t think there is one. At least I haven’t discovered that… The mantra is unique to every relationship. Koi aapke kaan main yeh mantra nahi batayega. Every relationship has its own unique mantra.”

Vidya Balan with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur

Vidya added how she never saw herself getting married to anyone until her paths crossed with Siddharth. “Like through the 12 years of marriage and the years of my dating, my understanding of relationships has changed. My understanding of marriage has grown. I am not someone who (ever) saw myself getting married, but then Siddharth happened to me."

She added, “These years have taught me, and I am sure I will continue to understand and grow with the passing time in a relationship.”

Vidya Balan’s advice for a healthy relationship

Though Vidya said there is no mantra as such for a perfect relationship, she did share a secret ingredient for keeping the relationship healthy. “The one thing I know for sure is that in a relationship between a couple, whether heterosexual or same-sex, you cannot involve a third person.”

She added, “And I don’t mean just an affair, but even another relative or a friend. The relationship is between just two people. That is something I have understood over the years.” Vidya is now gearing up for her upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar, which will release on April 19. The film also stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the lead roles.

(with inputs from IANS)