sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | B'desh Recalls Envoys | Delhi Doctor Killing | Nepal Floods | Middle East Conflict |

Published 18:03 IST, October 2nd 2024

VIRAL | Kartik Aaryan Helps As Hina Khan Stumbles On Stage During Ramp Walk For Manish Malhotra

Hina Khan reaches out to hug Kartik Aaryan on the stage but unexpectedly loses her balance. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor steps in to help her.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hina Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Sonali Bendre and several other celebrities walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at the Namo Bharat event.
Hina Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Sonali Bendre and several other celebrities walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at the Namo Bharat event. | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:03 IST, October 2nd 2024