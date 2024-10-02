Published 18:03 IST, October 2nd 2024
VIRAL | Kartik Aaryan Helps As Hina Khan Stumbles On Stage During Ramp Walk For Manish Malhotra
Hina Khan reaches out to hug Kartik Aaryan on the stage but unexpectedly loses her balance. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor steps in to help her.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Hina Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Sonali Bendre and several other celebrities walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at the Namo Bharat event. | Image: X
