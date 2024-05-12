Advertisement

Preity Zinta has only recently come black to Mumbai after spending years in the United States following her marriage with Gene Goodenough. The actress is in the city to shoot for her upcming movie Lahore: 1947 which will mark her return to the big screen. However, in a recent outing, Preity was left uncomfortable when members of the paparazzi hounded her for photos.

Preity Zinta slams paparazzi for following her for photos

On May 11, Preity Zinta was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. The actress was dressed in casual clothes for the outing. She sported a tank top teamed with denim jeans. She teamed the look with sunglasses and plugged-in earphones, seemingly because she was on a call. As soon as the Kal Ho Na Haa actress stepped out of the car to make her way to the salon, members of the paparazzi hounded her for photographs and videos.

Though Preity maintained her calm in the situation, she requested the photographers to back off and could be heard saying, “Guys, you all are scaring me.” However, she did smile and oblige them with pictures and videos. The viral clip was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani and the intrusion of privacy by the media personnel was slammed by social media users.





When Preity Zinta shared another harassment incident she faced in Mumbai

This is not the first time the actress has run into altercations of people invading her privacy on Mumbai roads. On April 8, 2023, Preity Zinta took to Instagram to share details about two recent incidents, that the actress claimed, left her 'shaken'. In a long caption, she shared her stance on the bothersome incidents, also expressing her views on the public invading her children's personal space. Preity also called out the paparazzi for not stepping in as they stood witness to one of the two incidents and just captured it on camera.

The first incident PreityZinta recounted involved her daughter Gia. Preity had allegedly been approached by a woman who wanted to take a picture of her daughter. Preity shared that when she politely declined, the woman simply scooped the unassuming child up in her arms and "planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth" before running off. Posting a video of the second incident, Preity Zinta shared her experience with a handicapped man, who harassed her. The entire incident was caught on camera by the paparazzi, without any interjection.

