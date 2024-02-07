English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 12:58 IST

VIRAL VIDEO: What Poonam Pandey Said About Faking Her Own Death

Poonam Pandey is alive. The adult film actress recently took to her social media handle to announce that she faked her death to spread awareness about cancer.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Poonam Pandey is alive. The adult film actress recently took to her social media handle to announce that she is alive and well. However, Poonam pulled this stunt to raise awareness about cervical cancer. She also shared a video explaining why she had to fake her own death.

Poonam Pandey explains why she faked her death

Poonam Pandey dropped a video on her Instagram handle and explained that she faked her own death to spread awareness about cervical cancer. Busting her death news, Poonam Pandey said, "I'm alive. I didn't die because of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I cannot say that about those hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives because of cervical cancer. It is not because they couldn't do anything about it, because they had no idea what to do about it."

Poonam Pandey continued, “I'm here to tell you that unlike other cancers, cervical cancer is preventable. All you have to do is you have to get your tests done and you have to get HPV vaccine. We can do all this and more to make sure there is no more life lost to this disease.” Her audacious act seeks to highlight the importance of regular screenings, early detection, and the power of knowledge in combating this silent threat. 

Netizens slam Poonam Pandey

After Poonam Pandey faked her death, netizens took to social media to express their anger over the issue. A fan wrote, “Poonam Pandey is alive. This is the worst PR campaign, ever. such a sick mentality. Playing with people's emotions by faking death is not cool at all.”

Meanwhile, another user wrote, “As Expected ! All Of This Was A Publicity Stunt ! All The People Who Were Questioning Her Were Right !” Another user also jumped in and wrote, “As expected #PoonamPandey is alive. Such garbage of the society need belt treatment. Shame on her family as well who sold the death of their loved one for some monetary benefit!” Poonam Pandey faked her death and the news was reported yesterday. 
 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 12:43 IST

