Updated February 14th, 2024 at 22:43 IST
Watch: Ishaan Khatter Steps Out Hand-in-hand With Bae Chandni Bainz For Valentine's Dinner Date
Actor Ishaan Khatter was seen stepping out on a dinner date with his model girlfriend Chandni Bainz on the occasion of Valentine's Day.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Ishaan Khatter with Chandni Bainz | Image:X
Advertisement
Actor Ishaan Khatter was seen stepping out on a dinner date with his girlfriend Chandni Bainz on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Watch here:-
Chandni is a Malaysian model.
Advertisement
Published February 14th, 2024 at 22:43 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Sports 7 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.