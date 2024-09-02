sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AP Dhillon | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | Manipur Drone Attack |

Published 18:13 IST, September 2nd 2024

Were AP Dhillon, Jazzy B Partying When Firing Took Place Outside Former's Vancouver Residence?

AP Dhillon Firing: Videos posted by the Brown Munde singer in his Instagram stories hint that he was partying with Jazzy B hours before the incident.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jazzy B and AP Dhillon have collaborated on the track 315
Jazzy B and AP Dhillon have collaborated on the track 315 | Image: AP Dhillon/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:02 IST, September 2nd 2024