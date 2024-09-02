Published 18:13 IST, September 2nd 2024
Were AP Dhillon, Jazzy B Partying When Firing Took Place Outside Former's Vancouver Residence?
AP Dhillon Firing: Videos posted by the Brown Munde singer in his Instagram stories hint that he was partying with Jazzy B hours before the incident.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jazzy B and AP Dhillon have collaborated on the track 315 | Image: AP Dhillon/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:02 IST, September 2nd 2024