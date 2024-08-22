sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | #JusticeforAbhaya | PM Modi in Poland | US Elections | Mpox |

Published 00:07 IST, August 23rd 2024

When Shilpa Shetty Was Kissed Without Consent By 30 Year Older Hollywood Star Dirk Benedict

Viral Video: As the incident unfolded, Shilpa tried to force herself free from Dirk's embrace and ran away, laughing off everything that had transpired.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dirk Benedict, Shilpa Shetty were co-contestants on Big Brother
Dirk Benedict, Shilpa Shetty were co-contestants on Big Brother | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:07 IST, August 23rd 2024