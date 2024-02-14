Who Is Elsina, Socialite Who Tom Cruise Is Rumoured To Be Dating? | Image: Instagram

Tom Cruise's love life and his three marriages have been the subject of much conjecture. According to sources cited by The Daily Mail, Cruise, 61, and Khayrova, 36, have become an official couple. However, there is no confirmation from the two of them yet. But who is this Russian socialite? Let’s find out.

Who is Elsina Khayrova?

Elsina Khayrova is the daughter of Russian MP Rinat Khayrova and a socialite. She was formerly married to Russian businessman Dmitry Tsvetkov. According to reports, her father has a close connection with Russian President Vladamir Putin. Elsina, however, holds a British citizenship.

Elsina has a prominent presence in the fashion world. Her Instagram handle has nearly 17K followers. She can be seen making a bold statement in all of her pictures on Instagram.

In 2006, Elsina was crowned Miss Tatarstan. The same year, she represented her region at the Miss Russia pageant. Ever since then, she has been a successful model.

After her marriage, her net worth reached around £20 million. According to reports, Elsina has two children with her ex-husband Tsvetkov.

Elsina’s controversial divorce

The socialite went through a multi-million divorce in 2022. During her split, there were accusations of hiding significant assets, including a $1 million handbag collection.

Elsina and Tom relationship

The rumours of their relationship started back in December when they were spotted unwinding at a high profile Mayfair, London party. The age gap between them is 25 years. As per a Mirror UK report, the couple were seen dancing and getting close with onlookers describing Tom as 'besotted' with his dance partner. Another onlooker described the pair as 'inseparable'. Another source added, "He spent most of the night dancing with Ms. Khayrova, but at one point he was just throwing himself around in the middle of a group of women."