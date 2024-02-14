English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

Who Is Elsina Khayrova, 31-Year-Old Russian Socialite Who Tom Cruise Is Rumoured To Be Dating?

Elsina Khayrova is the daughter of Russian MP Rinat Khayrova and a socialite. She was formerly married to Russian businessman Dmitry Tsvetkov.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Who Is Elsina, Socialite Who Tom Cruise Is Rumoured To Be Dating?
Who Is Elsina, Socialite Who Tom Cruise Is Rumoured To Be Dating? | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tom Cruise's love life and his three marriages have been the subject of much conjecture. According to sources cited by The Daily Mail, Cruise, 61, and Khayrova, 36, have become an official couple. However, there is no confirmation from the two of them yet. But who is this Russian socialite? Let’s find out. 

Who is Elsina Khayrova?

Elsina Khayrova is the daughter of Russian MP Rinat Khayrova and a socialite. She was formerly married to Russian businessman Dmitry Tsvetkov. According to reports, her father has a close connection with Russian President Vladamir Putin. Elsina, however, holds a British citizenship. 

Elsina has a prominent presence in the fashion world. Her Instagram handle has nearly 17K followers. She can be seen making a bold statement in all of her pictures on Instagram. 

In 2006, Elsina was crowned Miss Tatarstan. The same year, she represented her region at the Miss Russia pageant. Ever since then, she has been a successful model. 

Advertisement

After her marriage, her net worth reached around £20 million. According to reports, Elsina has two children with her ex-husband Tsvetkov. 

Elsina’s controversial divorce

The socialite went through a multi-million divorce in 2022. During her split, there were accusations of hiding significant assets, including a $1 million handbag collection. 

Elsina and Tom relationship 

The rumours of their relationship started back in December when they were spotted unwinding at a high profile Mayfair, London party. The age gap between them is 25 years. As per a Mirror UK report, the couple were seen dancing and getting close with onlookers describing Tom as 'besotted' with his dance partner. Another onlooker described the pair as 'inseparable'. Another source added, "He spent most of the night dancing with Ms. Khayrova, but at one point he was just throwing himself around in the middle of a group of women."

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 13:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

12 minutes ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

an hour ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

an hour ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

4 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

16 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

16 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

16 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

17 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SBI posts biggest 1-day gain in a year, hits record high

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. BOC Aviation Inks Finance Lease Deal for Four Airbus A320NEO with IndiGo

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali LIVE: 'Lip Service is Not Enough', WB Governor on Violence

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. 'Those who are MARRIED...': Dhawan's video on Valentines Day GOES VIRAL

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Bengal BJP Chief Injured After Clash With Cops Enroute Sandeshkhali

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement