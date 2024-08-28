sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Mukesh Ambani | Gujarat Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | MUDA Scam | Israel-Hamas | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 00:20 IST, August 29th 2024

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Declines Free Dua Lipa Concert Tickets To Those 'Who Can Afford'

Deepinder Goyal declined to offer free Dua Lipa concert tickets to people "who can afford it". The pop star will perform in India on November 30.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dua Lipa is set to headline Zomato's Feeding India Concert
Dua Lipa is set to headline Zomato's Feeding India Concert | Image: Dua Lipa Fans/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:18 IST, August 28th 2024