Published 08:51 IST, September 22nd 2024
Coldplay Concert India 2025: Ticket Prices, How And When To Purchase Online Today On BookMyShow App
Coldplay Concert India 2025: Tickets for the British pop-rock band's Mumbai gig go live on Book My Show today. Here's how and when to book them online.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Coldplay will perform in Mumbai, India on January 18 and 19, 2025 | Image: Coldplay/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:49 IST, September 22nd 2024