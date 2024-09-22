sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | Fight Against Terrorism | PM Modi's US Trip | Quad Summit | Kolkata Horror |

Published 08:51 IST, September 22nd 2024

Coldplay Concert India 2025: Ticket Prices, How And When To Purchase Online Today On BookMyShow App

Coldplay Concert India 2025: Tickets for the British pop-rock band's Mumbai gig go live on Book My Show today. Here's how and when to book them online.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Coldplay will perform in Mumbai, India on January 18 and 19, 2025
Coldplay will perform in Mumbai, India on January 18 and 19, 2025 | Image: Coldplay/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:49 IST, September 22nd 2024