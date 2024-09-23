sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:05 IST, September 23rd 2024

Explained: Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla Concerts Have Viagogo Ticket Resale Scam In Common

The hype surrounding musical and sports events is massive, leading opportunists to scam people through a process called ticket scalping.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Aujla will perform in India soon
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Aujla will perform in India soon | Image: Republic
