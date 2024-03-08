×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 09:52 IST

Farah Khan Was ‘Against’ Casting Katrina Kaif In Tees Maar Khan Opposite Akshay Kumar

While Tees Maar Khan didn't perform well at the box office, the song Sheila Ki Jawani featuring Katrina Kaif became a cult favourite among the masses.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Farah Khan about Katrina Kaif's casting in Tees Maar Khan
Farah Khan about Katrina Kaif's casting in Tees Maar Khan | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The 2010 release of Tees Maar Khan, directed by Farah Khan, created a great deal of excitement. While the movie didn't perform well at the box office, the song Sheila Ki Jawani featuring Katrina Kaif became a cult favorite among the masses. The popularity of this song surged, catapulting Katrina's career to unprecedented heights. It's interesting to note that Katrina's casting in the movie wasn't immediately decided upon by director Farah Khan.

Farah Khan opens up on Katrina Kaif’s casting in Tees Maar Khan

In a conversation with Mashable India, Farah revealed she did not want to cast Katrina in Akshay Kumar starrer Tees Maar Khan. The director said, “Pehle to main obvious choice se rehti hun thoda door. I think the only time I made an obvious choice was jab Maine Tees Maar Khan mein Katrina Kaif ko liya. it was obvious because wo Akshay Kumar ke saath 6-7 movies kar chuki thi and I was very against ki mujhe usko nahi lena hai. but wo ghoom ghaam ke wohi aayi picture mein.”

 

She talked about how she decided on Deepika Padukone for Om Shanti Om despite competition from other well-known actresses at the time. Farah said it's challenging to pinpoint the precise motivations behind decisions taken. It's usually a director's decision, instinct, or intuition, in her opinion. Sometimes an actor doesn't seem like the best fit, but they surprise everyone by turning out to be the ideal pick for the part.

What has been Katrina Kaif upto?

Talking about Katrina Kaif, the actress’ career has advanced significantly since the release of Tees Maar Khan. She last appeared alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas and the audience adored the movie. Along with Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak, the film also featured Pari, Rajesh Williams, Vinay Babu, Sanmugaraja, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Tinnu Anand in important roles.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 09:52 IST

