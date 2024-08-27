Published 17:41 IST, August 27th 2024
Hema Committee Report: Tollywood Artists Seek Redressal Mechanism After #MeToo Jolts Mollywood
Over 100 female artists associated with the Bengali film industry wrote to the state-run Tele Academy seeking a safer workplace amid Kolkata rape-murder case.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bengali women artists demand safer workplace | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:41 IST, August 27th 2024