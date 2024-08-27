sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:41 IST, August 27th 2024

Hema Committee Report: Tollywood Artists Seek Redressal Mechanism After #MeToo Jolts Mollywood

Over 100 female artists associated with the Bengali film industry wrote to the state-run Tele Academy seeking a safer workplace amid Kolkata rape-murder case.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bengali women artists demand safer workplace
Bengali women artists demand safer workplace | Image: Instagram
