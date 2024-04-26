Advertisement

As Ridley Scott's Alien made its way back to the theatres this Friday for its 45th anniversary, it got audiences excited about the new instalment coming in August. While Alien: Romulus has been helmed by Fede Álvarez, the director revealed that he showed the finished project to Ridley Scott first. He was happy to add that he got the blessing from the original franchise creator.

Franchise creator Ridley Scott’s reaction to Alien: Romulus

In an interaction with the Associated Press, Álvarez revealed Scott's reaction to his movie. “He was the first person to see it, out of my circle. As soon as it was ready I showed it to him,” the filmmaker said. “He walked in the room and said, 'what can I say? Fede, it's (expletive) great.' It was the best day of my life.”

The new film (opening August 16) is set around the time of Alien and Aliens, focusing on a group of 20-somethings, including Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson and Isabela Merced, looking to escape their dull lives in a mining colony. But of course, it comes with some complications from that terrifying creature who likes to lurk in the corners.

The Alien franchise has sunk its teeth into different genres over the years, but for Alien: Romulus, Alvarez wanted to take it back to its roots: Horror. The filmmaker stated that he is planning to make the themes more adult. He said, “It's a return to form. At its core, at its heart, it's a horror thriller. It was a world that felt familiar, that I thought I knew, but it was going into way more adult and scary places.”

Alien prequel in the works

In addition to Alien: Romulus, a prequel web series titled Alien is also in the works. Helmed by acclaimed writer and director Noah Hawley, the show unfolds 70 years before the events depicted in the first Alien film released in 1979. It will feature an ensemble cast of Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis and the Indian actor Adarsh Gourav.

Adarsh Gourav to star in Alien series

Ridley Scott, the mastermind behind the Alien legacy, serves as the executive producer, adding his visionary touch to the project. Set to premiere on FX on Hulu, Alien promises to be a captivating narrative, offering a fresh perspective on the beloved franchise.