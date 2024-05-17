Advertisement

Though Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to the world of cinema and acting, her latest bout of on-screen appearances hold special significance. Musical sci-fi film This Is Me… Now: A Love Story and her documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told - in congruence with her single This Is Me...Now - makes for a three-part love letter to husband Ben Affleck, budgeted at around $20 million. This trifecta however, comes in the midst of divorce rumours swirling around the couple.

Has Ben Affleck moved out of his residence with Jennifer Lopez?



As per a recent In Touch Weekly report, all is definitely not well with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. An unnamed source, quoted in the report, states, "The writing is on the wall - it’s over…They’re headed for a divorce - and for once, (Ben’s) not to blame", affirming how the actor has moved out of their shared residence, something the duo reportedly painstakingly searched for, for almost 2 years.

Ever since the duo tied the knot in July of 2022, Jennifer Lopez has only heightened her public presence, while Ben has consciously whittled it down to a minimum. While the source in the report claims that the duo will "never stop loving each other", there appears to be a absolute clash in personalities and lifestyle at the root of their alleged impending split. The source goes on to state, "She can't control him, and he can't change her. There's no way it could have lasted."

Ben Affleck's Met Gala absence has only heightened the rumours



The Met Gala, held this year on May 6, saw Jennifer Lopez mark her presence as one of the co-chairs of the event. Ben Affleck however, chose to skip the event, despite the fact that his wife held quite an eminent position that night. The aforementioned In Touch Weekly report, asserts that by the time the Met Gala rolled in, Ben Affleck had already "decided to call it quits", explaining his absence from the event.

An official confirmation on the duo's alleged split, is yet to come through.