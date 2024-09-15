Published 16:41 IST, September 15th 2024
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Uma Thurman Have A Batman Reunion After 27 years
Actress Uma Thurman and star Arnold Schwarzenegger posed for a picture together and reminisced about their villainous characters Poison Ivy and Mr Freeze, which they played 27 years ago in the 1997 film Batman & Robin.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman Have Batman Reunion | Image: schwarzenegger/Instagram
16:41 IST, September 15th 2024